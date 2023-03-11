Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Lakers Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar,

6 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Los Angeles, California.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated at of 7:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Mo Bamba, LeBron James, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis are both listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers come into the night tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 32-34 in 66 games but have been playing well over the last few weeks.

In the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 7-3, and they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they are 17-15 in the 32 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Currently, the Lakers are one of the final two play-in tournament teams, and they are just 1.5 games back of the three-way tie for the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

As for the Raptors, they enter the evening with a 32-35 record in 67 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Raptors have struggled, going just 12-24 in the 36 games they have played away from Canada.

Last season, the Raptors made the NBA Playoffs as the fifth seed, while the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

