11 apply for fire chief's position

NORWALK — Eleven people have applied for the Norwalk Fire Chief job.

Among the 11 are Norwalk Assistant Chief Dan Strayer, Norwalk Capt. Brett Beers and Jamie Starcher, a retired Norwalk firefighter.

The job opened when Ron Luttrell resigned after about two years on the job.

"As far as my upcoming resignation/retirement leading to my departure, I can only state my vision and goals of a fire-based EMS/ambulance service provided by the Norwalk Fire Department is much different than that of the city administration," Luttrell's said at the time.

"I have been here for more than two years, and the only progress I feel we have made is by cutting overtime. This has remained the only key performance indicator measurement of success."

Luttrell went on to explain that there were other additional issues beyond city administration that led to his resignation.

"My decision was not totally because of my philosophical differences with city administration," Luttrell wrote. "There have also been issues within the fire department/union that have unfortunately caused many hard feelings to work past. With these strained relations, I feel it's time for someone else to step in and lead the department.

"With that, I wish the city administration well in choosing the next chief of the fire department. And well wishes for personnel at the fire department."

Norwalk Mayor Dave Light was surprised by Luttrell's resignation.

"Ron was a really nice person," he said. "He was a township fire chief. He had credentials and a master's degree, but it just didn't work out."

Because of a levy passed by Norwalk voters in November, the city was able to open the job outside the city. Previously, the initial round would have been limited to just the inside.

"Last year when nobody applied they were able to open it up," Light said. "This time they were able to open it right up, which will streamline the process.

"Anyone from the inside or outside could apply from day 1 ... it makes it more competitive and gives us a bigger pool to choose from. It's nice to have people from within police and fire or general services because they know the culture of the community and how the department is run.

"However, if you don't get (the right) people you open it up and see who you can get."

The fire chief selection committee is scheduled to meet again, and in the meantime "they are going over the applications to make sure they are all eligible," Light said.