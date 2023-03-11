NFL Twitter reacts to Panthers-Bears DJ Moore trade

There's a new team with the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it's the Carolina Panthers .

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter , the Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore , picks No. 9 and No. 61 in this year's draft, a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025. Schefter reported in February that multiple teams approached the Bears about their No. 1 pick and the team was "leaning toward" moving it.

This is the Carolina franchise's third time having the top pick in the draft. The team owned the No. 1 pick in its first season in 1995 but traded it away to the Cincinnati Bengals for the Nos. 5 and 36 picks that year, and drafted quarterback Kerry Collins with the fifth pick. In 2011, the Panthers drafted quarterback Cam Newton first overall.

Moore, who caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns during his five-year tenure with the Panthers, tweeted his surprise after learning the news.

Carolina defensive end Brian Burns , who has been Moore's teammate since being drafted by the Panthers in 2019, wasn't thrilled about the trade, per his tweet after the news broke.

Moore will join a Bears offense led by quarterback Justin Fields . He is now part of a receiving group that already has Chase Claypool , Darnell Mooney , Velus Jones Jr . and Equanimeous St. Brown . Chicago's leading receiver in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season was tight end Cole Kmet . As for the Panthers, obtaining the No. 1 pick gives the team an opportunity to draft its top prospect.

"You go get the guy that you want,'' Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said during an interview at the NFL scouting combine. "... You better be right. You better have conviction if you do move up. But when you do that, you're all-in.''

NFL Twitter also had plenty of thoughts about the Panthers-Bears trade:

Panthers feeling the No. 1 pick

Former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was pumped about Carolina acquiring the No. 1 pick.

Chicago celebrates huge haul

The Bears' Twitter account summarized the chaos the trade caused and also shouted out general manager Ryan Poles for making the move.

Former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs also shared his thoughts on the transaction. For context, the Houston Texans , coached by Lovie Smith last season, owned the number one pick heading into Week 18, but won their regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts , which awarded the No. 1 pick for this year's draft to Chicago. Smith was the head coach for the Bears from 2004-2012.





NFL world reacts to Panthers-Bears trade

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher Mecole Hardman also chimed in on the blockbuster trade.

