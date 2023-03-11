Open in App
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KSHSAA State Tournament=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

BV North 50, Derby 42

Washburn Rural 51, Blue Valley 39

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

St. Thomas Aquinas 50, St. James Academy 47

Wichita Bishop Carroll 60, Andover 32

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Bishop Miege 54, Hugoton 33

McPherson 52, Andale 33

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Cheney 58, Phillipsburg 49

Goodland 54, Silver Lake 51

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Berean Academy 39, Hillsboro 26

Riverside 45, Pittsburg Colgan 42

Class 1A Div I=

Semifinal=

Doniphan West 52, Norwich 38

Quinter 42, Frankfort 38

Class 1A Div II=

Semifinal=

Hanover 62, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 41

Lebo 52, Bucklin 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

