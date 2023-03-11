Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KSHSAA State Tournament=
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
BV North 50, Derby 42
Washburn Rural 51, Blue Valley 39
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
St. Thomas Aquinas 50, St. James Academy 47
Wichita Bishop Carroll 60, Andover 32
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Bishop Miege 54, Hugoton 33
McPherson 52, Andale 33
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Cheney 58, Phillipsburg 49
Goodland 54, Silver Lake 51
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Berean Academy 39, Hillsboro 26
Riverside 45, Pittsburg Colgan 42
Class 1A Div I=
Semifinal=
Doniphan West 52, Norwich 38
Quinter 42, Frankfort 38
Class 1A Div II=
Semifinal=
Hanover 62, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 41
Lebo 52, Bucklin 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
