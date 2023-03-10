Open in App
Newtown, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Newtown Twp. police search for 2 suspects in counterfeit money scheme

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4aK7_0lF0hgxt00

High-grade counterfeit cash is making its way into stores in Bucks County, and police are asking for the public's help to shut it down.

Newtown Township police are hoping someone can help them identify two suspects who were captured on surveillance video using fake cash.

"These counterfeits are more sophisticated than some we've seen in the past with other investigations," said Detective Christopher Bush with Newtown Township Police.

Bush said the pair is accused of using fake $100 bills to buy inexpensive items so they can get real cash in return.

This happened Monday at several stores within the Village At Newtown shopping center, including Chopt, Ulta, Crumbl Cookies, Chipotle, and Mod Pizza.

"He handed us a $100 bill, and we have to scan them every time and after we scanned it, it just looked fake. Granted, it passed a color test, so we kind of had to accept it," recalled Jared Rubin, an employee at MOD Pizza.

Rubin says he was the one who intercepted the counterfeit bill at Mod Pizza that night and was so suspicious that he and his manager went around to the other stores to see if they received them too.

While the bills looked real, Bush says only a trained eye could notice the differences.

"The date within that blue band is different than that of a legit $100 bill, and the Liberty Bell within the inkwell was an indication," said Bush. "When you turn the legit bill, you can see the two-tone."

Detectives say the couple has also been spotted using counterfeit money in at least two other cities in Bucks County.

If you recognize the suspects, call Newtown Township police.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bucks County, PA newsLocal Bucks County, PA
Girl, 9, wakes up to unknown man in her bed, Bucks police say
Bensalem Township, PA21 hours ago
Philadelphia armed robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop in Bensalem, police say
Bensalem Township, PA17 hours ago
Man arrested, charged for deadly hit-and-run in parking lot of Bucks County McDonald's
Palmyra, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police search for serial armed robbery suspect in Montgomery County
Willow Grove, PA7 hours ago
After 14-hour standoff, police arrest man who they say pointed gun at drivers in Hatboro
Hatboro, PA19 hours ago
SWAT Standoff: Hatboro Residents Shelter In Place Amid Police Activity
Hatboro, PA19 hours ago
Police in Chester County urge shoppers to be aware of surroundings amid rise in pickpocketing
Tredyffrin Township, PA1 day ago
State Police: 8 suspects sought for stealing nearly $700 in cosmetics from CVS in Berks County
Shoemakersville, PA2 days ago
Hellertown Man Tried to Punch Officer ‘With Closed Fists,’ Police Say
Hellertown, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia Police Department Receives Unexpected Visitor
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Delco Driver Who Stopped To Help At Accident Scene Hit By Passing Car: Police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Son accused of stabbing parents to death at N.J. house
Hopewell, NJ1 day ago
Body found shot in vacant lot in North Philadelphia, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
State Police Investigate Attempted Burglary in Trappe
Trappe, PA3 days ago
Lower Merion police officer gets 2 week suspension following traffic stop
Lower Merion Township, PA2 days ago
2 sought after man's body found along Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man Jailed After Fleeing From Police
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Police activity closes Pa. school district, prompts neighborhood shelter-in-place order: reports
Hatboro, PA22 hours ago
Philadelphia DA provides updates on 2 killings in the LGBTQ+ community
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Woman killed after being struck by 2 cars in Pa.: reports
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Lehigh University police officer, an ex-Easton cop, charged with aggravated assault
Easton, PA2 days ago
Police identify woman killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in Philadelphia; 1 driver fled scene
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Philadelphia man who killed16-year-old riding bicycle found guilty by jury gets life in prison
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Pleasantville man catches fire, arrested in Absecon arson probe
Pleasantville, NJ3 days ago
Mullica woman on release in truck theft arrested in Atlantic City carjacking
Atlantic City, NJ4 days ago
TikTok vigilantes target innocent women over racist rant at Pa. pizza shop
Hatboro, PA1 day ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Northern Liberties triple shooting
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy