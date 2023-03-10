Newtown Twp. police search for 2 suspects in counterfeit money scheme

High-grade counterfeit cash is making its way into stores in Bucks County, and police are asking for the public's help to shut it down.

Newtown Township police are hoping someone can help them identify two suspects who were captured on surveillance video using fake cash.

"These counterfeits are more sophisticated than some we've seen in the past with other investigations," said Detective Christopher Bush with Newtown Township Police.

Bush said the pair is accused of using fake $100 bills to buy inexpensive items so they can get real cash in return.

This happened Monday at several stores within the Village At Newtown shopping center, including Chopt, Ulta, Crumbl Cookies, Chipotle, and Mod Pizza.

"He handed us a $100 bill, and we have to scan them every time and after we scanned it, it just looked fake. Granted, it passed a color test, so we kind of had to accept it," recalled Jared Rubin, an employee at MOD Pizza.

Rubin says he was the one who intercepted the counterfeit bill at Mod Pizza that night and was so suspicious that he and his manager went around to the other stores to see if they received them too.

While the bills looked real, Bush says only a trained eye could notice the differences.

"The date within that blue band is different than that of a legit $100 bill, and the Liberty Bell within the inkwell was an indication," said Bush. "When you turn the legit bill, you can see the two-tone."

Detectives say the couple has also been spotted using counterfeit money in at least two other cities in Bucks County.

If you recognize the suspects, call Newtown Township police.