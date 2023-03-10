Kim Kardashian Is ‘Glad’ Ex Kanye West Has Found Happiness with Bianca Censori

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 10. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”
That same month, West and Censori were seen while out to dinner with his nine-year-old daughter, North , whom he shares with the Kardashians star. Two months later, the trio were spotted spending quality time together at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.
The source noted to Us on Friday that North shares “a particularly strong bond” with her father, so the Skims founder understood that her oldest daughter “was bound to spend time” with Censori.
“As long as North is happy with it and Bianca treats her well, then Kim is totally fine with it,” the insider said to Us at the time. “Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end, that’s truly all she wants for him.”
“Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father,” another insider exclusively told Us in December 2022. “Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids.”
“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she said during a December 2022 appearance on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything.”
