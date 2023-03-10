Kim Kardashian Is ‘Glad’ Ex Kanye West Has Found Happiness with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bianca Censori. Cinzia Camela/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock ; @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA ; Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Wishing him the best. Kim Kardashian is supportive of her ex-husband Kanye West and his new relationship with Bianca Censori .

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 10. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

The "Heartless" rapper, 45, was first linked to the Australia native , 28, in January after the pair were spotted grabbing dinner two months after West’s divorce from Kardashian , 42, was finalized. Shortly after their first public outing, Us confirmed that the twosome had a “small marriage ceremony.” While the nuptials weren't legally binding , a second insider exclusively told Us at the time that it was “very real” for the twosome.

That same month, West and Censori were seen while out to dinner with his nine-year-old daughter, North , whom he shares with the Kardashians star. Two months later, the trio were spotted spending quality time together at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The source noted to Us on Friday that North shares “a particularly strong bond” with her father, so the Skims founder understood that her oldest daughter “was bound to spend time” with Censori.

“As long as North is happy with it and Bianca treats her well, then Kim is totally fine with it,” the insider said to Us at the time. “Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end, that’s truly all she wants for him.”

Before the Chicago native settled down with the architectural designer, he and Kardashian were married for nearly six years . In addition to North, the duo also share Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 . When the former couple officially called it quits in February 2021, they agreed to coparent their four children . However, the exes did have their fair share of ups and downs following their separation.

“Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father,” another insider exclusively told Us in December 2022. “Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids.”

While going through their divorce, West publicly slammed Kardashian over their kids’ schooling and her romance with ex Pete Davidson . Despite the drama, the California native kept her composure for her children's well-being.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she said during a December 2022 appearance on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones