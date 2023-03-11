Open in App
WPRI 12 News

North Attleboro starts unified basketball team

By Marissa BarrettShaun Towne,

4 days ago

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — More than two dozen student-athletes have joined a new unified basketball team at North Attleboro Middle School, the district announced Friday.

Established in late February, the co-ed program coached by paraprofessional Thomas Calabrese gives students with disabilities a chance to play sports in a supportive environment.

“Sports are an integral part of the educational experience in public schools” director of student services Meg Camire said in a news release. “It is critical they are accessible to all that wish to participate.”

The team won its first game against Ahern Middle School in Foxboro. Next up is Annie Sullivan Middle School in Franklin on March 14.

North Attleboro Middle School Principal Brianne Kelleher thanked the Plainville Rotary Club for their donation of the team’s uniforms and wished the athletes “the best of luck in the next two games.”

