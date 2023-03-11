Open in App
Washington State
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Flandreau 55, Lakota Tech 41

Sioux Falls Christian 52, Rapid City Christian 42

Semifinal=

Hamlin 57, Red Cloud 35

Wagner 63, Sisseton 45

Class AA State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Mitchell 48, Watertown 37

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Rapid City Stevens 48

Semifinal=

Pierre T F Riggs High School 51, Harrisburg 37

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 43

Class B State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Castlewood 51, Howard 47

Jones County 47, Sully Buttes 38

Semifinal=

Viborg-Hurley 52, Ethan 34

Wall 76, Wolsey-Wessington 72

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy