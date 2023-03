weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS 4 days ago

4 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2023-03-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible ...