Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

7 days ago

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board; Dr. Richard Besser, CEO and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Sheila Bair, former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

