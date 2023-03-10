Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns draft profile: Dynamic playmaker Parker Washington would be fun in the slot

By Jacob Roach,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4vIN_0lEzbR1500

The passing offense of the Cleveland Browns must evolve if they want to be contenders in 2023. They have the quarterback but lack dynamic playmakers that can stretch the field, primarily out of the slot, needed to take things to the next level. Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington would go a long way to helping fix the offense’s deficiencies in that area if they address this issue in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Washington doesn’t have Anthony Schwartz’s blazing straight-line speed but it’s what he does in the open field that makes him good. He has strong and reliable hands with quick feet and great body control to make cuts and create separation. Washington doesn’t turn 21 until the end of the month and is still an unfinished product but there are a ton of tools to like.

He flat-out understands how to create separation at the position and can win at any level of the defense. His quick feet and great release off the line help him create openings and yards after the catch opportunities. The ceiling is high for a guy like this and he could develop into a real threat from the slot.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jack Sanborn reacts to Bears signing former Wisconsin teammate T.J. Edwards
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bears land impact offensive player in Todd McShay's post-trade mock draft
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo signing could have serious impact on 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
Broncos cut 2 wide receivers from offseason roster
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
5-star Florida quarterback commit set to visit for spring game
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
ESPN's Jordan Reid says this NFL team is the best fit for Stetson Bennett
Athens, GA2 days ago
Titans and Cowboys fans, media react to Luke Gifford signing
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX1 day ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Taylor Heinicke posts 'thank you' message to Washington
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Cowboys turning down Eagles' Slay, trading for Gilmore instead
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Twitter reacts to RB David Montgomery signing with the Lions
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Broncos decline to place RFA tenders on 4 players
Denver, CO1 day ago
Broncos lose free agent tight end to Texans
Denver, CO17 hours ago
3 takeaways from the Steelers agreeing to terms with G Nate Herbig
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Bears sign T.J. Edwards: Experts hand out grades for Chicago
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: NFL Free Agency edition
Chicago, IL18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy