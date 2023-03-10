Browns draft profile: Dynamic playmaker Parker Washington would be fun in the slot

The passing offense of the Cleveland Browns must evolve if they want to be contenders in 2023. They have the quarterback but lack dynamic playmakers that can stretch the field, primarily out of the slot, needed to take things to the next level. Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington would go a long way to helping fix the offense’s deficiencies in that area if they address this issue in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Washington doesn’t have Anthony Schwartz’s blazing straight-line speed but it’s what he does in the open field that makes him good. He has strong and reliable hands with quick feet and great body control to make cuts and create separation. Washington doesn’t turn 21 until the end of the month and is still an unfinished product but there are a ton of tools to like.

He flat-out understands how to create separation at the position and can win at any level of the defense. His quick feet and great release off the line help him create openings and yards after the catch opportunities. The ceiling is high for a guy like this and he could develop into a real threat from the slot.