Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
country1025.com

Reba Opens The Second Leg Of Her ‘Live In Concert’ Tour

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group,

5 days ago
Reba McEntire launched the final leg of her “Reba: Live In Concert” tour last night (3/9), performing to a sold-out crowd at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Ja Morant And His Sister Were Involved In An Incident At A Girls High School Volleyball Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Losing Another Sponsor
Memphis, TN2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy