Deptford Township, NJ
News 12

State AG: Officer injured, suspect killed in Deptford Township shootout

By Matt Trapani,

6 days ago

A shooting in Deptford Township left one suspect dead and a police officer injured, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

The shooting happened near Dorman Avenue and Cobblestone Lane Friday around 1 p.m.

Few details were made available about the incident. People who live in the area tell News 12 New Jersey that the officer was shot in the leg.

Messages posted on social media from other police organizations and departments stated that the Deptford Township officer was taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden for surgery.

The names of the suspect and the officer were not released.

