Fanwood Sends Joe Nagy Happy 100th Birthday Wishes

FANWOOD, NJ - Joe Nagy, who served Fanwood for many years as its unofficial historian and all-around reliable volunteer, turned 100 recently with a large family gathering and fond wishes from his friends.

Joe and his wife Claire moved from their long-time home on Oakwood Court to an assisted living community in Hackettstown last year. His family gathered to celebrate his birthday on February 11. The party was complete with cake and dozens of well-wishes from old friends, including numerous cards from students at Brunner Elementary School.

Joe Nagy is a U.S. Army veteran who served on active duty for four years during and immediately after World War II, being discharged from full-time active duty in 1946.

“Japan was badly devastated. Tokyo was almost nothing,” continued Nagy. “(In Hiroshima) One bomb and 120,000 people disappeared. You really recognized the futility of war in that moment.”

After the war, he served in the Army Reserve for 20 years while pursuing his full-time civilian career in the department store business, retiring from the Army Reserve with the rank of major in 1966. In Fanwood, Joe served on the board of the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Scholarship Foundation and the Historic Preservation Commission, and volunteered for many other projects over the years.

In a letter to the longtime Fanwood volunteer, Mayor Colleen Mahr wrote: "My heartfelt thanks to you for the many contributions you have made to the Fanwood community for so many years. You have enriched the lives of countless residents and students and are a beloved institution here."

At his party, Joe was joined by his wife Claire, his three children, and many members of his extended family.
























