Open in App
Springfield, OH
See more from this location?
WAAY-TV

Norfolk Southern determines 'urgent railcar safety issue' after loose wheels found on rail cars in second Ohio derailment

By Rob Frehse, Michelle KrupaGabe Cohen, CNN,

5 days ago
Norfolk Southern found loose wheels on a series of rail cars involved in last week's derailment near Springfield, Ohio, the company has announced, the latest...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
13 Inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022-23
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio files federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL12 hours ago
Bank failures could bring legal trouble to company higher-ups
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy