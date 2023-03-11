Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class A=
Semifinal=
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Westside 41
Millard North 54, Gretna 52
Class B=
Semifinal=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Crete 55
Platteview 80, York 54
Class C1=
Semifinal=
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Ogallala 20
Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53
Class C2=
Semifinal=
Amherst 36, Tri County 19
Freeman 63, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45
Class D1=
Semifinal=
Johnson-Brock 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40
Class D2=
Semifinal=
Parkview Christian 86, Shelton 57
Wynot 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50
