Open in App
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Bellevue West 74, Omaha Westside 41

Millard North 54, Gretna 52

Class B=

Semifinal=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Crete 55

Platteview 80, York 54

Class C1=

Semifinal=

Ashland-Greenwood 50, Ogallala 20

Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53

Class C2=

Semifinal=

Amherst 36, Tri County 19

Freeman 63, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45

Class D1=

Semifinal=

Johnson-Brock 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40

Class D2=

Semifinal=

Parkview Christian 86, Shelton 57

Wynot 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sacred Heart beats Southern for 1st NCAA tourney win
Louisville, KY5 hours ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to sign with AFC team
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Adam Thielen reportedly has mutual interest with 1 team
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
NFL rumors: Ezekiel Elliott already has 1 suitor, and it’s a terrible fit
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Minnesota Senate majority leader announces she has cancer
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Morehead State gets 1st NIT win, beats No. 1 seed Clemson
Clemson, SC6 hours ago
Georgia's Carter goes down with apparent cramping at pro day
Athens, GA13 hours ago
Sheriff: Missing Texas girl found locked in NC outbuilding
Lexington, NC2 days ago
Mississippi State women win First Four game over Illinois
Champaign, IL7 hours ago
Sam Houston defeats Santa Clara 58-56 in NIT
Santa Clara, CA3 hours ago
Oklahoma City bombing figure's son guilty in Nevada robbery
Oklahoma City, OK10 hours ago
Porter scores 27 points, Rockets beat short-handed Lakers
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Clippers beat Warriors 134-126 despite 50 points from Curry
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against San Antonio
San Antonio, TX3 hours ago
AP source: Eagles release CB Slay, work to restructure deal
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Harmon's 32 lead Utah Valley over New Mexico 83-69 in NIT
Orem, UT3 hours ago
Chargers agree to terms with Morgan Fox, release Matt Feiler
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Son of Lindsay Davenport is upcoming junior tennis player
Indian Wells, CA9 hours ago
Palmieri, Nelson lead Islanders' 6-3 rout of Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim, CA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy