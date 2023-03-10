Open in App
Charlotte, NC
The Associated Press

Panthers have big hole to fill after trading WR D.J. Moore

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches as players run a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Sam Darnold, RB D’Onta Foreman, OT Cameron Erving, G Michael Jordan, C Bradley Bozeman, WR Rashard Higgins, WR Andre Roberts, DE Henry Anderson, DT Matt Ioannidis, LB Cory Littleton, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, CB TJ Carrie, S Sean Chandler, S Juston Burris, K Eddy Pineiro.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB P.J. Walker, S Myles Hartsfield, S Sam Franklin.

NEEDS: The Panthers agreed to a trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, two people familiar with the deal said Friday. Carolina gives up four draft picks and star wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers plan to take a quarterback with the first overall pick, although it’s unclear if that will be C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. The decision to trade Moore, the team’s No. 1 receiver for the past five years, makes signing a wide receiver a major priority. The Panthers could also use the 39th overall pick to take a receiver. They will also look to sign a low-priced veteran QB to help develop their No. 1 pick. The Panthers will also be looking to add a pass-catching tight end, linebacker and defensive end in free agency. Carolina is hoping to re-sign RB D’Onta Foreman and C Bradley Bozeman before they hit free agency. Look for Carolina to restructure LB Shaq Thompson’s contract — he carries a $24 million cap number — or release him.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: $3 million.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

