Houston, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF predicts Bills lose Tremaine Edmunds to Texans

By Nick Wojton,

4 days ago
Add the Houston Texans to the list of potential suitors for Tremaine Edmunds.

At least, Pro Football Focus thinks so.

The football analytics outlet previously named the Buffalo Bills linebacker as the 17th best pending free agent in the NFL this spring. With free agency opening next week, PFF believes the Texans are a serious candidate for Edmunds.

Edmunds hinted that he’s going to test the open market. With an extension still not locked up for him with free agency starting next week, it seems very likely that’s going to be the case.

That doesn’t mean he can’t come back to Buffalo after hearing offers, but it’s also not guaranteed that happens. Because of Edmunds’ rare combination of youth and experience, he’s going to cash in big time.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero predicted that Edmunds could earn near $15 million per season in 2022. Then there’s PFF, who predicts an annual value near $17.5M.

On Edmunds to Houston, PFF explains its prediction with the Texans’ new coaching staff in mind.

There there’s the simple fact of the salary cap. By restructuring some contracts, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane will get his team down under the salary cap even though they’re around $17M over it currently.

Houston is at the other end of that cap spectrum. The Texans have $41.3M in cap space, the third-most the in NFL, per Spotrac. That could be the huge difference maker.

PFF’s full analysis on Edmunds potentially going to the Texans can be found below:

Edmunds could end up signing one of the top free-agent deals of the entire offseason coming off a well-timed breakout 2022 campaign in which he earned career-best 81.9 overall and 90.0 coverage grades. His durability at a challenging position, having played more than 900 snaps in each of his five NFL seasons, is also valuable.

New head coach Demeco Ryans is a former Texans linebacker himself and comes over from a San Francisco 49ers team that invested at the position more than any other team, handing out extensions to Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Here, he gets to work with the physically gifted Edmunds and take his talents to the next level.

