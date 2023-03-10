Jennifer Garner’s New Thriller ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Looks Really Intense (and Really Good)

Looks like Jennifer Garner is getting ready to channel her inner Sydney Bristow again (any Alias fans here?) and put her detective skills to work in the new thriller series, The Last Thing He Told Me .

Yesterday, Apple TV+ shared the exclusive trailer for the new series on social media. Based on the best-selling book written by Laura Dave , the story follows a woman named Hannah (Garner), who discovers her husband is missing. Together, Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) set out to find the truth about his mysterious disappearance.

The trailer starts with Garner’s character receiving an ominous letter from an unknown sender that reads: “PROTECT HER.” But, that suspicious note is only a minor mystery compared to the large amount of cash Bailey receives in her backpack. Oh, and a strange man confronts Hannah and tells her: “Your husband is not who you think he is.” Naturally, we have questions.

The Last Thing He Told Me will be a limited series executive produced by Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter (who you may not know produced shows like Big Little Lies , Little Fires Everywhere and the new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine ).

Apple TV+

Garner, 50, also shared the trailer on her personal Instagram account and she revealed that she’s a big fan of the original book. She wrote in the caption , “As a devoted fan of @lauradaveauthor’s #TheLastThingHeToldMe it is otherworldly, thrilling—and so nervewracking I may have to go back to bed—to introduce you to our limited series, only on @appletvplus, dropping April 14th.”

Apple TV+

Now this is a thriller we have to watch.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here .

Jennifer Garner and Lookalike Son Samuel Enjoy Basketball Game Together