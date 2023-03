Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Possible big city risk: Sewer rats infected with SARS-CoV-2 By Mary Van Beusekom, MS, 5 days ago

By Mary Van Beusekom, MS, 5 days ago

SARS-CoV-2 can infect rats, as evidenced by wild rats in the New York City sewer system that tested positive for COVID-19 and/or antibodies against a ...