Sightlines
Fusebox announces 2023 festival line-up — and re-introduces paid ticketing
By Jeanne Claire van Ryzin,4 days ago
Fusebox has announced the line-up of its 2023 festival of performance-based arts running April 12-16. See the festival line-up at fuseboxfestival.com/series/fusebox-2023. And the non-profit festival...
