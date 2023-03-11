Open in App
Gainesville, GA
See more from this location?
The Times

UPS supervisor in Gainesville accused of stealing gold, ammunition from packages

By Nick Watson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOE0m_0lEuenIt00
PARKER LEE SHERIDAN

A UPS supervisor at the Centennial Drive hub in Gainesville stole gold, silver and ammunition from packages for more than a year, according to authorities.

Parker Lee Sheridan, 22, of Lula, was arrested at his workplace Thursday, March 9. He was booked in to the Hall County jail on one count each of felony theft by taking and felony theft by deception.

He was released that evening after posting a $27,700 bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in early February after company officials reported it to law enforcement.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the items taken were more than $25,000, though it would be “safe to assume (the amount is) much higher.”

Booth said Sheridan was accused of stealing more than 100 items from packages being sent through the hub for delivery, though it’s unclear how many packages were involved.

“It’s our understanding he kind of got to know the indicators or the looks of the packages that contained the items he was looking for, the metals and the ammo,” Booth said. “… He was accustomed to what the boxes looked like that contained those items.”

The Sheriff’s Office investigators believe some of the items were sold for cash.

“Investigators have recovered some of the stolen property and are working to locate more,” Booth wrote in a news release. “The case remains under investigation.”

Booth said some of the items recovered were located at “several different pawn shops in the area where Sheridan had sold them.”

No attorney information for Sheridan was available from Magistrate Court officials.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Gainesville, GA newsLocal Gainesville, GA
Lula man charged in road rage shooting
Gainesville, GA19 hours ago
Gainesville man arrested after fleeing sheriff's deputies in hit and run accident
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
Two people from Gainesville arrested in drug investigation
Gainesville, GA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Scam alert in Jackson Co
Jefferson, GA1 day ago
Gwinnett driver caught going double the speed limit. He says it was for an emission test
Duluth, GA15 hours ago
25 arrested for violent ‘gang war,’ 1 suspect on the run, Gwinnett police say
Duluth, GA2 days ago
Crash on northern Athens highway
Athens, GA1 day ago
Hall Co teacher injured, student arrested after school scuffle
Lula, GA2 days ago
Cartersville Police arrest two, recover 662 Cans of stolen Baby Formula
Cartersville, GA5 days ago
Investigation continues in Winder after deadly home explosion
Winder, GA2 days ago
Couple accused of shooting security guard after skipping out on restaurant bill, Dunwoody police say
Dunwoody, GA4 days ago
Man's body found in North Oconee River
Athens, GA1 day ago
NE Ga police blotter: Athens shooting becomes murder case, Jefferson police seek theft suspects
Athens, GA5 days ago
3 people shot, 1 airlifted to hospital after altercation in park, Newton County deputies say
Covington, GA4 days ago
Construction workers fighting for their lives after being hit by car in Cobb County
Marietta, GA3 days ago
Man gets 25-year prison term without parole for conviction in molestation case
Athens, GA2 days ago
25-year-old Gwinnett woman missing for months after cryptic text messages, family says
Lilburn, GA2 days ago
Duluth woman charged after two-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Duluth, GA5 days ago
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy