Open in App
Yonkers, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Police: Trapped man rescued from trench in Yonkers

By Jonathan Gordon and Lee Danuff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1Plk_0lEuJynj00

News 12's cameras were rolling during a remarkable lifesaving rescue of a man who got trapped after a trench collapsed in Yonkers Friday afternoon.

Officials say the trench collapsed around the man while he was working to waterproof the foundation of a home on Fredrick Place.

"You can't breathe, you can't expand your lungs, you can't get oxygen into your system," says Yonkers Fire Department Commissioner Anthony Pagano.

Fire officials say the worker was trapped almost neck high in dirt. He was pinned between a boulder and the side of the house and was unable to move.

First responders got to the scene within minutes in a situation where every second counted.

Officials say crews broke through the foundation of the home to release pressure from the bottom while simultaneously digging from above ground.

"By hand and with an air chisel, chiseled away and pulled it away from him," says Yonkers Fire Department Lt. Andrew Murphy.

After nearly an hour, he was hoisted into the air and placed onto a stretcher - finally freed.

"We're trained to kind of keep him calm. Talk to him, tell him he's going to be alright, we're going to get you out of here, don't worry about it," says Pagano.

Neighbor Sylvia Alonso was one of the first on the scene.

"I ran for help. I gave [them] six...four...six shovels," she says.

Everyone's quick work paid off - the man was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be injuries that are not life threatening.

Fire Commissioner Pagano says his department trains for emergencies like this, adding, "Tonight, it saved a life."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Officials: Woman rescued from burning home in Central Islip
Central Islip, NY21 hours ago
Investigation underway at Riverside Mall in Hackensack
Hackensack, NJ8 hours ago
Officials: 5 people suffer fentanyl overdose at Shops at Riverside mall
Hackensack, NJ6 hours ago
Brownsville family in fear of tree root damage taking over their home
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY1 day ago
Officials: 10 people hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak at East Meadow home
East Meadow, NY1 day ago
Police: 3 Newark men accused of kidnapping, dumping body in Warren County woods
Newark, NJ21 hours ago
Police: 200 gallons of liquid chemicals stolen from Newark chemical plant
Newark, NJ8 hours ago
NYPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD: 17-year-old fatally shot outside of Brooklyn store
Brooklyn, NY8 hours ago
Woman found dead with stab wound on sidewalk beneath box spring in Newburgh, neighbors say
Newburgh, NY2 days ago
Car mangled in Bridgeport crash; injuries unknown
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Man, 19, charged in fatal double hit-and-run on LI
Patchogue, NY1 day ago
Patchogue-Medford School District: Small knife found on floor of elementary school bus
Medford, NY17 hours ago
Source: 1 person killed in large house fire in Belmar
Belmar, NJ10 hours ago
Headlines: Person hit by train, several injured in Haverstraw crash, North Castle home burglary
Haverstraw, NY2 days ago
Tenants of East Orange condo complex say building is in deplorable conditions
East Orange, NJ8 hours ago
Wantagh neighborhood urges local leaders to help put an end to overnight construction lasting several days
Wantagh, NY6 hours ago
LIRR riders who need elevators tired of unreliable service at Huntington station
Huntington, NY6 hours ago
Police arrest 2 people for allegedly vandalizing Bridgeport headstone
Bridgeport, CT17 hours ago
Police: Man stole car at gunpoint in Wheatley Heights, rammed into police vehicle
Wheatley Heights, NY21 hours ago
Three men charged in major illegal gun and drug ring that operated in Westchester, NYC area
Port Chester, NY6 hours ago
Hillcrest residents complain of neighbors not abiding by town codes, impacting quality of life
Ramapo, NY11 hours ago
Police search for Centereach teen missing for over 72 hours
Centereach, NY1 day ago
Police: 3 people injured in DWI crash in Haverstraw
Haverstraw, NY2 days ago
Resident says rodent infestation led to her cat’s death
Bronx, NY2 days ago
LI Target shoplifting scam for car seats leads to chase with cop hanging out Tesla window: police
Westbury, NY1 day ago
Woman, 28, found beaten to death inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy