Miami Dolphins exercise QB Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

By AJ Spurr,

4 days ago
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa has been making headlines since the day he was drafted No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Whether it’s been trade rumors, injury reports, medical scandals or even high-quality play on the field, people love talking about the former Alabama quarterback.

In 2022, Tagovailoa took a large leap forward in his career, posting impressive numbers and silencing doubters. However, many questions were raised and continue to come up about his availability. Last season, the quarterback was a controversial topic when discussing concussions, as he suffered two and missed time.

Many wondered what the Dolphins were planning on doing with the quarterback position in the coming seasons.

Miami’s front office answered that question by choosing to exercise Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option for 2024. The move guarantees him over $23 million and secures him as a Dolphins through the 2024 season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Tagovailoa and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 offseason continues.

