Match of the Day plunged into meltdown as hosts stage mutiny after BBC pull Gary Lineker off air over Nazi tweet row

Piers Morgan said of the Beeb last night: “This is a ridiculous decision. If the BBC really believes its presenters shouldn’t have political opinions then I look forward to them suspending David Attenborough and Alan Sugar and everyone else who has presented BBC shows but makes public their opinions.”
Earlier the BBC said in its statement: “We have said we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines. The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting MoTD until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.
“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on political issues or political controversies.”
A TV insider added: “This is typical of the BBC being unable to handle a crisis which involves itself — they almost implode in confusion over what to do. They haven’t disciplined him, and have been briefing the media saying he won’t step down, but have now decided to take him off air to review their own policies. It’s all a bit bewildering.
“No wonder nobody knows what they can and can’t say.”
Lineker appeared to have ridden out the row until yesterday, and had tweeted: “Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days. Happy this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting Match of the Day on Saturday.”
PM Rishi Sunak said he hoped critics such as Lineker would eventually see why they were wrong about his immigration plan.
Ex-Culture Secretary John Whittingdale said: “Gary is of course entitled to hold his views.
“The problem is he is the highest-paid person working for the BBC and is closely associated with the BBC. I’m afraid that those things are not compatible.”
