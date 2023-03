Yonkers police say crews are trying to free a person who is trapped in a trench.

They say the person was buried to his chest on 15 Frederic Place.

Officials say the person was waterproofing the foundation of a home when the trench collapsed in on him.

They say he was up to his neck at one point.

Police add that the person will be taken to a hospital once freed. They don't believe the person has life-threatening injuries at this point.