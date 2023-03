MMAmania.com

Bellator 292: Michael Page admits he’s not on Goiti Yamauchi’s jiu-jitsu level, so he’ll just knock him out By Adam Guillen Jr., 4 days ago

By Adam Guillen Jr., 4 days ago

Michael Page came close to winning Bellator gold for the first time at Bellator 281, but ultimately came up short against Logan Storley to claim ...