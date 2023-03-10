Rivian says it plans to deliver ‘thousands’ of R1T trucks over the next four months

Rivian, the self-proclaimed electric adventure car manufacturer, says that it is ramping up production and will be delivering “thousands” of its R1T electric truck to customers over the next four months.

As reported by The Verge , Andy Bowman, director of communications at Rivian, said that “thousands of R1T reservation holders can expect an invitation from us in the coming days…Once their order is confirmed, they can expect to take delivery in the next 1-4 months.” To support reservation customers who are being invited to configure their vehicles, the company has created a support page to walk them through the process.

In the article, the company does note that, when they go to configure their vehicle, they will only see options that allow for delivery in the next one to four months.

Once invited, reservation holders will notice that their configurator only allows them to select options expected to deliver in the next 1-4 months. This helps our customers better plan for their purchase by configuring vehicles being built in the near term. It also allows us to offer more accurate delivery window estimates in customer Account Pages.

If a customer wants to choose an option that is not shown as available, they’ll be forced to wait until it does become available. It will mean that they will likely not receive their truck in the next four months, however. The company also noted that it is only sending configuration invitations to R1T reservation holders. It has not provided a timeline for those seeking an R1S, Rivian’s electric SUV.

The announcement comes about a month after rumors emerged that Rivian is working on an electric bike . Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe made a companywide announcement last month that a “small group of engineers” is already working on the project. It’s currently unclear exactly what kind of bike will be the company’s first, but it’s sure to work well with the company’s vehicles.

