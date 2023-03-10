Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Diamondbacks plan to recreate the Boston Tea Party in Phoenix for the USA-Great Britain WBC showdown

By Tyler Nettuno,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enwgP_0lEsTqNn00

There’s nothing like some international sporting competition to bring out the inner patriot in everyone — no matter how latent.

On Saturday night, the United States will open up its run at the World Baseball Classic with a matchup against Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix, and it seems the hosting Arizona Diamondbacks have felt a swell of national pride.

The team’s official Twitter account got in on the action, promising fans that it would dump tea in the stadium’s outfield swimming pool at the first pitch of Saturday night’s game in an homage to the Boston Tea Party if the post received at least 1,776 retweets.

It only took a little over an hour.

That’s right.

The United States is among the favorites to win the event alongside the Dominican Republic, and it seems Great Britain will have to face it in a hostile environment (if the Diamondbacks hold up their end of the bargain).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jack Sanborn reacts to Bears signing former Wisconsin teammate T.J. Edwards
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
5-star Florida quarterback commit set to visit for spring game
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Jimmy Garoppolo signing could have serious impact on 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA15 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Twitter reacts to Cowboys turning down Eagles' Slay, trading for Gilmore instead
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Titans and Cowboys fans, media react to Luke Gifford signing
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
ESPN's Jordan Reid says this NFL team is the best fit for Stetson Bennett
Athens, GA2 days ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy