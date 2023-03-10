Watch the first trailer for Yellowjackets season two, soundtracked by Florence + The Machine’s "unsettling" No Doubt cover

The first trailer for season two of the cult US TV drama Yellowjackets has been released, and it feature's Florence + The Machine’s "unsettling" cover of No Doubt 's Just A Girl .



The series, broadcast by Showtime, revolves around a group of high school football players who become stranded in the wilderness in the 1990s following a plane crash, and jumps between that life-changing experience and their present-day lives.

The synopsis for season two reads:

‘Two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder – to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast.



Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness – and the haunting memories of it in the present – our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are – and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.’

Watch the trailer below:

Florence + The Machine's cover of No Doubt's Just A Girl , the lead-off single from the multi-platinum selling Tragic Kingdom , was produced by singer Florence Welch and Idles guitarist Mark Bowen.

"I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show," Welch says. "We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop-punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job."

The song is now streaming on digital platforms.