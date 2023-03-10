Open in App
Othello, WA
See more from this location?
nbcrightnow.com

Othello fertilizer company gets USDA funding to increase production

By Michael LeCompte, Digital Content Producer,

4 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Othello based fertilizer company Perfect Blend LLC is one of eight fertilizer companies nationwide to receive grant offers from the U.S. Department of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What's Trending: Lucky WA lottery hot spots
Pasco, WA15 hours ago
Two developers come up with a solution to buy an affordable home
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
"Peanuts" Fukuda to be honored with statue at Peanuts Park
Pasco, WA4 hours ago
United Family Center to host community resource fair
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
Cork's place kids grief center changes offerings to serve more families
Richland, WA18 hours ago
High school students invited to shop for free dresses at Prosser High
Prosser, WA15 hours ago
Sunnyside swears in new police, fire chiefs
Sunnyside, WA17 hours ago
Kennewick grad and war veteran turns 100 years old
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Morning news and weather update March 14: Man accused of running woman down with truck arrested in Kennewick, Biden executive order to increase gun buying background checks and spring is on the way
Kennewick, WA14 hours ago
Car vs. semi crash south of Kennewick
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
Teen suspect arrested for February stabbing in Kennewick
Kennewick, WA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy