Denver, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos releasing OL Graham Glasgow to save cap space

By Jon Heath,

4 days ago
The Denver Broncos are releasing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow to save salary cap space, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Glasgow, 30, is a versatile guard/center who started 33 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons. He will now become a free agent.

Glasgow was scheduled to have a salary cap hit of $14 million this season. By releasing him, Denver will create $3 million in “dead money” with a net cap savings of $11 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

The Broncos also released cornerback Ronald Darby ($9.6 million) and running back Chase Edmonds ($5.9 million) on Friday. The three moves combined create more than $26.5 million in additional cap space for Denver ahead of the start of NFL free agency next week.

With Glasgow now off the roster and Dalton Risner scheduled to become a free agent on March 15, the Broncos will likely be seeking multiple new starters on the offensive line this spring.

Denver left tackle Garett Bolles and guard Quinn Meinerz are the team’s only presumed returning starters on the line going into 2023.

