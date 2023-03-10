Broncos releasing OL Graham Glasgow to save cap space

Glasgow, 30, is a versatile guard/center who started 33 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons. He will now become a free agent.
Glasgow was scheduled to have a salary cap hit of $14 million this season. By releasing him, Denver will create $3 million in “dead money” with a net cap savings of $11 million, according to OverTheCap.com.
The Broncos also released cornerback Ronald Darby ($9.6 million) and running back Chase Edmonds ($5.9 million) on Friday. The three moves combined create more than $26.5 million in additional cap space for Denver ahead of the start of NFL free agency next week.
Comments / 0