THN American Pipeline: NHL Moves Affect NCAA Players, Bruins Prospects and More
By The Hockey News,
4 days ago
Sydney Wolf and Mike Stephens discuss NCAA players who were traded or signed NHL/AHL deals, the Minnesota high school tournament, Bruins prospects and more.
On this week's episode of The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast with Mike Stephens and Sydney Wolf:
- There are lots of NHL news affecting the American Pipeline, from trades to signings. Left winger Nikita Nesterenko's rights were traded to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the John Klingberg trade, Corson Ceulemans signed an entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and there was much more.
- Sydney is at the Minnesota State Boys High School tournament this week and discusses the standout players so far.
- Liam McLinskey is the player to watch after having a breakout season for Holy Cross.
- Devon Levi, Yaniv Perets and Blake Pietila are your Richter Award finalists.
- The Boston Bruins have 12 prospects in the NCAA right now. Twelve .
Be sure to check out the full episode on your preferred platform.
