THN American Pipeline: NHL Moves Affect NCAA Players, Bruins Prospects and More

Sydney Wolf and Mike Stephens discuss NCAA players who were traded or signed NHL/AHL deals, the Minnesota high school tournament, Bruins prospects and more.

Corson Ceulemans signed an entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

On this week's episode of The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast with Mike Stephens and Sydney Wolf:

- There are lots of NHL news affecting the American Pipeline, from trades to signings. Left winger Nikita Nesterenko's rights were traded to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the John Klingberg trade, Corson Ceulemans signed an entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and there was much more.

College Players Sign NHL and AHL Deals (; 4:31)

- Sydney is at the Minnesota State Boys High School tournament this week and discusses the standout players so far.

- Liam McLinskey is the player to watch after having a breakout season for Holy Cross.

- Devon Levi, Yaniv Perets and Blake Pietila are your Richter Award finalists.

- The Boston Bruins have 12 prospects in the NCAA right now. Twelve .

Boston Bruins Prospects in the NCAA (; 11:02)

THN American Pipeline: NCAA Players Involved in NHL Trades and Signings (; 30:55)

