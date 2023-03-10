Simon Gratz Middle School cleared to reopen after asbestos inspection 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gratz Prep Middle School has been cleared to reopen for classes starting Monday after an inspection found exposed asbestos earlier this week.

Students and parents raised concerns about their health after exposed asbestos was discovered during a standard three-year re-inspection at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter and Mastery Charter Gratz Prep Middle School in North Philadelphia.

Simon Gratz High School which shares the same building will remain closed through at least Monday while workers remove the asbestos there.

The School District of Philadelphia released a statement Friday evening about the schools being temporarily closed.

Mastery's Simon Gratz High School and Prep Middle Schools were temporarily closed due to asbestos fiber releases identified during a three-year reinspection, required under the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA). The District and Mastery determined that closing both schools while the inspection process was completed was the best course of action. While the work to address the issues identified during the inspection is ongoing at Simon Gratz High, the District and Mastery continue to work in partnership to complete the necessary assessments to reopen and return students to their classrooms as quickly as possible. In the meantime, Gratz Prep Middle School will open on Monday. The District is working to implement more rigorous health and safety standards for all district-owned buildings through this inspection process.

The discovery comes one week after exposed asbestos was found in the auditorium and stairwells at Building 21, a high school in West Oak Lane.

