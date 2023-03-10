Are the Bears and Mecole Hardman a Match Made in Heaven?

Although the likes of Adam Thielen and Robert Woods are on the market, is Mecole Hardman the logical free-agent target for the Bears?

Entering the NFL offseason, the free agency list for the wide receiver position was quite thin. However, salary cap-related cuts always add to position groups once teams begin prepping for free agency. The receiver market received some intrigue when reports surfaced regarding the Minnesota Vikings' plans to cut Adam Thielen . Robert Woods, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jakobi Meyers also headline the list of available pass catchers .

Many of those names are likely outside of the realm of likeliness for the Chicago Bears. Why? Thielen reportedly wants to land with a contender, Robert Woods is past his prime, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely returning to Kansas City . Although Meyers could be an option, there is a better fit for the Bears.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mecole Hardman is a pending unrestricted free agent after an underwhelming season in Kansas City. His lackluster performance was largely due to injury and the fact he only suited up in eight games in 2022. Now ready for a fresh start, Hardman has his eye on former college teammate Justin Fields.

Fields and Hardman played together at the University of Georgia back in 2018. Following Fields' freshman season, he transferred to Ohio State when Georgia tabbed Jake Fromm as their starter. We all know how that ended for the Bulldogs.

Nonetheless, the Fields to Hardman connection is documented. Fields is known for his beautiful deep ball, and the two connected for this beauty against UMass in 2018.

Hardman also makes a lot of sense for the Bears because he won't break the bank. One might ask, why does that matter when the Bears have the most cap space in the NFL? Well, it means they can focus on beefing up the line on both sides of the ball, as well as other areas of need, while still adding speed and a weapon at receiver. Hardman has never registered more than 700 receiving yards in four NFL seasons, but his big-play explosiveness is undeniable.

Adding Hardman to the mix would give the Bears an additional deep threat alongside Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Chicago could further bolster its receiving corps in the draft by selecting a high-end prospect such as Jaxon Njigba-Smith . Round out the group with Equanimeous St. Brown for depth and run-blocking purposes, and Fields would suddenly have a competent cast of characters to work with.

Sure, the Bears could entertain a trade for DeAndre Hopkins , but signing Hardman would give Justin Fields a receiver he is familiar with — one who can take the top off a defense. Factor in Fields' elite deep-ball ability and this move feels like the right one.

We won't know for sure until next week, but Mecole Hardman is certainly a name the Chicago Bears should consider adding in free agency.