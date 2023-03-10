Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Elon Musk building his own Texas town: report

By John Clark,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzaYn_0lEs9EJc00

AUSTIN, Texas ( WTVO ) — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is planning to build his own town in Texas for his employees to live and work, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

Musk has described his vision of the town as a “Texas utopia along the Colorado River,” according to the outlet.

Musk, together with an executive from his tunneling venture Boring Co., have reportedly researched incorporating the proposed town, to potentially be called Snailbrook after the Boring Co.’s mascot.

Here are the movies most likely to win each major Oscar category

The town would be built on land in Bastrop County adjacent to Boring and SpaceX facilities that are currently under construction.

Steve Davis, Boring’s president, said Musk eventually hopes to create an entire city.

Over the last three years, Musk’s companies have purchased 3,500 acres in the Austin area, the Journal reported. Nexstar’s KXAN and KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal previously learned of a partnership between Musk’s team and Lennar Corp. — one of the nation’s largest homebuilders — to build a subdivision in the area for Musk’s workforce.

The Journal now reports that an entity called Gapped Bass LLC, of which Davis serves as president, has specifically purchased more than 200 acres in Bastrop County, with paperwork filed to build 110 homes. Street names have been approved by Bastrop County officials with names like “Boring Boulevard,” “Waterjet Way,” and “Cutterhead Crossing.”

Boring employees can apply for a home with rent starting at $800, per the report, with the understanding that they must vacate the home within 30 days if they leave the company or are fired.

Crib bumpers recalled for violating federal ban

Musk himself relocated his home from California to Texas in 2021, calling California the land of “overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation.” But, last month, Tesla said its engineering headquarters would be located in Palto Alto, although its corporate headquarters remains in Texas.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Tesla has also built a Gigafactory in Travis County, outside of Austin.

KXAN’s Abigail Jones contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
2023 Study: Texas city ranked the fattest city in America
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
MAP: Best places to take bluebonnet, wildflower photos
Austin, TX2 days ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Kentucky City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Jan. 6 defendant attended CPAC without including it in his travel request, prosecutors say
Washington, DC1 day ago
Altoona bank: There “is no change” after California, New York bank failures, Penn State finance experts agree
Altoona, PA1 day ago
The Largest Antique Show in the US is Happening in Texas This Month
Round Top, TX5 days ago
According to Texas Law Who Legally Owns The Fence Between 2 Houses?
Tyler, TX6 days ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN4 hours ago
Man killed by falling construction debris near UT Austin campus, APD investigating
Austin, TX4 days ago
Check Out The Most Haunted Cemetery In Texas It’s Also Considered The Most Beautiful
Huntsville, TX4 days ago
4 kilos of fentanyl linked to Sinaloa cartel, judge says
Paw Paw, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy