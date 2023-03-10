Rutgers Faculty Authorizes Unions to Call Strike Amid Contract Talks

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - Members of the two unions representing thousands of Rutgers faculty members, graduate workers and others whose contracts expired at the end of June have voted to authorize a strike.

About 94% of Rutgers AAUP-AFT and Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union members voted “yes” in a 10-day email ballot asking if they would empower union leadership to call a strike if they think one is necessary to achieve the unions’ goals for new labor agreements, according to a press release.

Eighty percent of the combined memberships participated.

If a strike is called, this would be the first by Rutgers educators in the university’s 257-year history.

The authorization vote came after more than nine months of bargaining.

The next step is to continue negotiations even as spring break begins next week, said Amy Higer, president of the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, which represents what the university calls part-time lecturers.

“I hope this does send a signal to them that we are more determined to have fair contracts,” she said. “I don’t know why they haven’t understood that before or why they would want us to have fair contracts. But yes, we hope it does spur them to do this is in a serious way and not drag their feet anymore.”

Higer’s rank and file include more than 1,700 members who are actively teaching courses this semester, and about 2,700 members overall. They are seeking a raise; most are paid the baseline $5,799 per three-credit course.

These adjunct professors who teach tens of thousands of Rutgers students each semester are also seeking benefits such as health care and job security. Higer said they currently have to reapply for their positions each semester.

“It’s not good for students,” said Higer, who has been a part-time lecturer for 23 years and is teaching courses in U.S. Foreign Policy and Global Health and Human Rights this semester. “The students ask me all the time, ‘What are you teaching next semester?’ I can’t tell them. I don’t know. We all get contracts very late, right before the semester starts and sometimes not until after the semester starts.”

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said at last month’s Board of Governor’s meeting that the school’s administration has met with our union negotiating teams more than 100 times.

In a statement released Tuesday, March 6, he said the administration presented to the unions a new proposal for compensation that represents an increase of 10.75% over four years.

He said the proposal “is consistent with the most recent four-year contract,” negotiated in 2019. The first year’s proposed increase is 3%, retroactive to Oct. 1, 2022. In addition, the university has proposed payment of a one-time lump-sum equal to 1% of base salary payable in fiscal year 2023.



