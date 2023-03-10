Open in App
Rock Hill, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Landlord files lawsuit against Rock Hill over short-term rental regulations

By Hannah Goetz,

6 days ago
A landlord has filed a lawsuit against the City of Rock Hill for what he says are unreasonably tight regulations on short-term rentals.

Tom Hutto told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz he is standing up for other short-term rental owners in the area, and wants people to know they are a good thing. Hutto owns multiple long- and short-term rental properties, like Airbnbs, in Rock Hill. He said for years, he’s gotten pushback from the city and community members.

“We moved past all that, but what we ended up with is a set of laws that is so restrictive, it is virtually impossible for anybody to get a new permit,” he said.

In the city code for short-term rentals, under “purpose” it states, “City council finds that there is a growing national interest for short-term accommodations in traditional neighborhood settings. City council finds that the provision of such accommodations can be beneficial to the public if potential negative impacts are managed.”

Right now, short-term rental permits don’t remain with the property. That means if the property is sold, the permit does not transfer to the new owner. And new short-term rentals are allowed only in a designated part of the city.

Hutto says those regulations make his property less appealing.

“We are under more strict regulations than getting a liquor license, and we have done nothing but good things for the community,” he said.

Hutto said that’s why he filed a lawsuit against the City of Rock Hill. He told Goetz his short-term rentals add to the local economy and there have been no police complaints of disturbances at any of his properties.

“The only complaint is that we exist,” he said.

“If you want mom and dad at a nice cozy place in a safe neighborhood with an attentive host that looks after their needs, then that is who we are,” Hutto added.

When Goetz asked the city for comment, a spokesperson said it doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

