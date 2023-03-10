Corona Police Department releases annual statistical report

| Photo courtesy of the Corona Police Department

The Corona Police Department on Thursday released its 2022 annual report containing statistical information on the service the department provided.

Corona PD’s staff consists of 164 sworn police officers, 85 full-time staff members, 36 part-time staffers and 40 volunteers, according to the annual report.

“The communications center handled 245,125 calls, animal care staff tended to 4,819 animal-related calls for service, patrol services generated over 12,000 initial crime reports, and more arrests were made than in the previous two years,” Police Chief Robert Newman highlighted in his report introduction.

Police dispatchers handled 47,265 911 calls and 13,354 emergency medical incident calls, according to the report. Calls involving life-threatening violent felonies, or “priority 1,” totaled 4,691; dispatchers took 27,250 “priority 2” calls involving in-progress felonies and misdemeanors; 21,671 past crime calls or non-life-threatening circumstances; 40,755 past crime calls.

Regarding response times, Corona police arrived at the scene of a crime incident in 4:47 minutes 90% of the time. The department’s target response time is five minutes.

Corona PD responded to 81,090 calls for service, filed 12,636 police reports and processed 12,324 items as evidence, according to the report.

Property crime calls were up by 404 calls compared with 2021, and there were 63 more violent crime calls compared with last year.

In addition to the 4,819 animal-related service calls, the department issued 6,949 animal licenses, Corona PD reported. Animal adoptions totaled 747 — 373 dogs, 333 cats and 41 other pets — and 484 animals were returned to their loved ones.

“Recognizing that traffic and homelessness are the main concerns for the community, we have partnered with our Information Technology Department to create public-facing dashboards for both strategies,” Newman said in the report’s introduction. “The traffic dashboard showcases our efforts to educate motorists and enforce traffic violations. The HOPE Team dashboard, displays our priority to address chronic homelessness by connecting homeless neighbors to permanent housing options through the comprehensive services offered by Corona’s Homeless Solutions Team, enforcement, and site abatements.

“What sets the Corona Police Department apart is our strong connection to our community,” Newman continued. “We believe the community is the police department and we are the community. In 2022, the Community Outreach Team coordinated over 100 events, expanded the newly developed “Compete with a COP” program, and restarted the Community Police Academy after a long break. We are committed to expanding our programs to reach as many as possible.”

The report is available on the city’s website: www.coronaca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/6730/17.