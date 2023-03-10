Open in App
Owensboro, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro gun show this weekend

By Jana Garrett,

5 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A gun show is coming to Owensboro this weekend.

Organizers say from March 11 to March 12, the show will be held at the Owensboro Sportscenter and hosted by Kenny Woods Gun Shows. RK Shows says there will be a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Organizers say vendors will be available to teach people, answer their questions and help them find exactly what they’re looking for.

RK Shows says safety is first at all of Kenny Woods Gun Shows Events, so there will be security and check-in points for the safety of attendees and vendors.

It costs anyhwere from $4 to $10 to get in, and a website says tickets can’t be bought online. Organizers say all federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.

