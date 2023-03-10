atmos and New Balance Launch Washington D.C. Retail Collab: The NBSE

While New Balance has been enjoying a resurgence of late, real-deal sneaker connoisseurs, particularly those from the DMV , have always supported the brand. So, it only makes sense that New Balance and atmos have collaborated on a retail collaboration in Washington D.C.

Atmos , a renowned sneaker and streetwear destination, and heritage sneaker brand New Balance are opening The NBSE, which is being touted as an “elevated retail experience.” The spot can be found within the atmos Georgetown store and is officially opening on Saturday, March 11. The name is an acronym for “the New Balance Shop Experience”—think “the Embassy” when you pronounce it as a nod to its DC locale.

Besides being a choice place to pick up some new 993’s, the space will also serve as a community hub for local events and activations. Already in the plans is programming that included panels, resident DJ’s weekly (there is a DJ booth and vinyl records on display in conjunction with a local record store) and personalization options for all the apparel and sneakers on sale. The spaces aesthetics are on point with maple-wood fixtures that pay homage to atmos’ Japanese heritage (it was founded in Harajuku, Tokyo) as well as custom lighting panels to showcase the exclusive New Balance products.

“New Balance and atmos have a storied relationship that dates back many years to both of our Japan teams,” said Mel Peralta, Vice-President of Brand, atmos Global, in a statement. “To be able to launch this exclusive experience at our Georgetown store, in the heart of the DMV and with an area that loves NB like NO OTHER, is really exciting for us as a brand and a team. I think we will bring the DC area a special New Balance focused experience that they will love and hopefully support for the months to come.”

The NSBE will be open on Saturday, March 10 at 11am at 124 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Check out detailed photos in the gallery.

