Suspected stalker reportedly shot podcast host and husband before killing himself

REDMOND, Wash. (TCD) -- Three people are dead after a Texas man accused of stalking a podcast host broke into her home and fatally shot her and her husband before turning the gun on himself.

According to a statement, on Friday, March 10, at approximately 1:45 a.m., the Redmond Police Department received a call about a shooting at a home on the 16700 block of Northeast 89th Street. Officers went to the scene and found one of the residents on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. They pulled him outside and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, but he died from his wounds.

Redmond Police Department officers went into the home and found a female deceased along with the suspect, 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei.

Khodakaramrezaei and the female victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly became friends after he started listening to her podcast. Police said the situation "escalated," and she filed a no-contact order against him.

Redmond Police were reportedly "familiar with the victim and residence because of the ongoing stalking investigation."

KOMO-TV reports the female victim’s mother was inside the home at the time of the shooting but managed to escape and call for help. Khodakaramrezaei reportedly broke into the home via a window.

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said in the news release, "Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy. This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss."

