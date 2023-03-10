Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Elon Musk building his own Texas town: report

By John Clark,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3HhF_0lErrBhv00

AUSTIN, Texas ( WTVO ) — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is planning to build his own town in Texas for his employees to live and work, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

Musk has described his vision of the town as a “Texas utopia along the Colorado River,” according to the outlet.

Musk, together with an executive from his tunneling venture Boring Co., have reportedly researched incorporating the proposed town, to potentially be called Snailbrook after the Boring Co.’s mascot.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The town would be built on land in Bastrop County adjacent to Boring and SpaceX facilities that are currently under construction.

Steve Davis, Boring’s president, said Musk eventually hopes to create an entire city.

Over the last three years, Musk’s companies have purchased 3,500 acres in the Austin area, the Journal reported. Nexstar’s KXAN and KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal previously learned of a partnership between Musk’s team and Lennar Corp. — one of the nation’s largest homebuilders — to build a subdivision in the area for Musk’s workforce.

The Journal now reports that an entity called Gapped Bass LLC, of which Davis serves as president, has specifically purchased more than 200 acres in Bastrop County, with paperwork filed to build 110 homes. Street names have been approved by Bastrop County officials with names like “Boring Boulevard,” “Waterjet Way,” and “Cutterhead Crossing.”

Boring employees can apply for a home with rent starting at $800, per the report, with the understanding that they must vacate the home within 30 days if they leave the company or are fired.

Musk himself relocated his home from California to Texas in 2021, calling California the land of “overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation.” But, last month, Tesla said its engineering headquarters would be located in Palto Alto, although its corporate headquarters remains in Texas.

Tesla has also built a Gigafactory in Travis County, outside of Austin.

KXAN’s Abigail Jones contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
4 Texas Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Is It True You Had To Have A License To Drink Alcohol In Texas?
Nacogdoches, TX19 hours ago
Nope! Not Every Buc-ee’s In Texas Is Huge! Check These Out!
Freeport, TX21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 Study: Texas city ranked the fattest city in America
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Is Texas part of the South, West or Plains? Why no one can agree
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
A new bill might kill the ‘tampon tax’ in Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Whoops! The Fattest City in the United States Can be Found in Texas
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
New anti-gang center opens in Laredo, Texas
Laredo, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: Celebrities visit Austin for festival
Austin, TX2 days ago
3 Texas women missing in Mexico since last month, authorities say
Mission, TX2 days ago
The Safest Town in Texas has been Revealed
Trophy Club, TX3 days ago
STUDY: This is the salary needed to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth & other large metros in Texas
Dallas, TX4 days ago
MAP: Best places to take bluebonnet, wildflower photos
Austin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy