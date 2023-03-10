Atmospheric river damage rocks North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Heavy rain and high winds from the latest atmospheric river kept crews in the North Bay on their toes overnight.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

In San Anselmo, a large downed tree damaged a home when it crashed through the second story bathroom and broke the deck.

Miraculously, the house's structure was left intact, no one was hurt and the homeowners will be able to stay while repairs are made.

A neighbor who lives next door told KCBS Radio the wind howled through the night. "It was super loud and scary," he said.

Marin Fire Chief Jason Weber said the atmospheric river dealt blow after blow Thursday night into Friday morning. "Most energy companies were busy across the county with trees and wires down." However, overall, Marin fared well through the storm.

To avoid further emergency, Webber warned that drivers should take things slow Friday. "There was a lot of rain last night, so low lying areas will have standing water on them on the freeways," he advised.

Between reservoir spillover and runoff, the creeks around the Bay Area are flowing strong. "Our creeks hit their highest level we've seen this year, even through the last series of storms were significant, and that was because the reservoirs are full," he explained.

Elsewhere in the North Bay, the rains pushed the Napa River into flood stage. The Russian River is projected to do the same this afternoon, though both are expected to avoid flooding.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram