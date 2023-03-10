Open in App
San Anselmo, CA
See more from this location?
KCBS News Radio

Atmospheric river damage rocks North Bay

By Mike De Wald,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9vZo_0lErokRZ00

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Heavy rain and high winds from the latest atmospheric river kept crews in the North Bay on their toes overnight.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

In San Anselmo, a large downed tree damaged a home when it crashed through the second story bathroom and broke the deck.

Miraculously, the house's structure was left intact, no one was hurt and the homeowners will be able to stay while repairs are made.

A neighbor who lives next door told KCBS Radio the wind howled through the night. "It was super loud and scary," he said.

Marin Fire Chief Jason Weber said the atmospheric river dealt blow after blow Thursday night into Friday morning. "Most energy companies were busy across the county with trees and wires down." However, overall, Marin fared well through the storm.

To avoid further emergency, Webber warned that drivers should take things slow Friday. "There was a lot of rain last night, so low lying areas will have standing water on them on the freeways," he advised.

Between reservoir spillover and runoff, the creeks around the Bay Area are flowing strong. "Our creeks hit their highest level we've seen this year, even through the last series of storms were significant, and that was because the reservoirs are full," he explained.

Elsewhere in the North Bay, the rains pushed the Napa River into flood stage. The Russian River is projected to do the same this afternoon, though both are expected to avoid flooding.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Marin County, CA newsLocal Marin County, CA
Woman found on Sausalito shoreline identified
Sausalito, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
275K without power, Richmond Bridge closed due to powerful wind
Half Moon Bay, CA8 hours ago
'Shift in the forecast': Atmospheric river predictions adjusted in Bay Area
San Francisco, CA16 hours ago
Santa Rosa Hillside Under Watch for Sliding During Storm
Santa Rosa, CA13 hours ago
Residents prepare as rain, storm set to hit North Bay
Windsor, CA2 days ago
Several Properties Damaged by Soil Slides in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Flooding from heavy rain closes Middlefield Road at Menlo-Atherton High
Atherton, CA1 day ago
Falling glass prompts shelter-in-place orders for Financial District highrise
San Francisco, CA9 hours ago
PHOTOS: Van full of marijuana explodes on Highway 101
Santa Rosa, CA6 hours ago
Landslide in San Rafael shuts road, takes down trees
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Highway 84 closes after landslide as entire Bay Area braces for more rain
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Caltrans Evening Update, 3/11/23
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
All northbound 680 lanes reopened following big rig jackknife
Pleasanton, CA17 hours ago
Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Bus Reported on Ygnacio Valley Road
Walnut Creek, CA14 hours ago
Flooding shuts down I-880 in Fremont
Fremont, CA2 days ago
A mysterious white sand fell on Martinez. Now residents fear their soil is unsafe.
Martinez, CA1 day ago
Van catches fire in Santa Rosa, inside were bags of marijuana ‘shake’ soaked in butane, investigators say
Santa Rosa, CA6 hours ago
‘Severe' collision with injuries on CA-17 in Los Gatos
Los Gatos, CA1 day ago
San Francisco high rise under shelter in place as wind shatters windows
San Francisco, CA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy