swimswam.com

13-Yr-Old Blocksidge Rips 16:31.16 British Age Record In 1500 Freestyle By Retta Race, 4 days ago

By Retta Race, 4 days ago

LCM (50m) 13-year-old Amelie Blocksidge has done it again, lowering her own British Age Record in the girls’ 1500m freestyle event. Competing on day one ...