Odessa American

Sparklight awards $3,500 to Family Promise of Odessa

By Odessa American,

4 days ago
Sparklight recently awarded a $3,500 grant to Family Promise of Odessa through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund.

Twenty-eight non-profit organizations across the company’s 24-state footprint received grants totaling more than $110,000 during the company’s most recent award period.

Family Promise of Odessa is a non-profit agency that partners with local churches and approximately 200 volunteers to provide shelter, food, necessities and support services to unhoused families with children, with the goal of achieving lasting self-sufficiency. Family Promise plans to use the Sparklight grant in support of its Transition to Independence program.

“Transition to Independence is the primary activity and program of Family Promise of Odessa,” FPO Executive Director, Kara Evenson-Dorethy, said in the press release. “It is based on families becoming financially stable and moving into homes of their own within one year of acceptance to the overnight stay program,” she explained. “Our mission is to assist homeless families in becoming self-sufficient by providing support they need to survive, thus the Transition to independence program is well-aligned with our mission.”

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

>> Education and Digital Literacy.

>> Food Insecurity.

>> Community Development.

Nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall.

Applications for spring 2023 grants will open between April 1-30, 2023. The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:

>> Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.

>> Supporting the mission of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

>> Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2023, the company will have planted 130,000 trees in its markets and national forests.

>> Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.

>> Addressing food insecurity across its footprint through the donation of more than 46 tons of food and nearly $400,00 since 2018.

