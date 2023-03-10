alaskapublic.org

The day after her 100th birthday, an Anchorage centenarian is back in the pool By Elyssa Loughlin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage, 4 days ago

By Elyssa Loughlin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage, 4 days ago

The day after she turned 100, Maurine Loopstra did what she does every Wednesday: water aerobics at the Lake Otis YMCA in Anchorage. “I come ...