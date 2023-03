WYTV.com

Pancakes are back and in-person in Boardman By Gerry Ricciutti, 4 days ago

By Gerry Ricciutti, 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers of this year’s Boardman Rotary Pancake Breakfast are celebrating a milestone — their 40th Anniversary. For the last two years, ...