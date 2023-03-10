Open in App
Dallas, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family

By Nico Martinez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09l7JT_0lErC3Kv00

Kyrie reportedly skipped practice for 'personal reasons.'

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has been on his best behavior since being traded to the Mavericks last month. But considering his track record for sowing chaos, everything Irving does is going to be under the microscope.

So when the star point guard wasn't seen at team practice on Friday, it caused many to question if this is the start of the dysfunction. But as head coach Jason Kidd revealed to the media, Irving's absence is serious and not something that is expected to cause any long-term drama.

While Kidd didn't elaborate on what kind of "family issues" are keeping Irving off the court, Kyrie apparently mentioned something about a loved one passing during a recent Twitch stream.

Mavericks fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now. Kyrie's absence is not about him trying to start trouble, and we can expect the Mavericks to express nothing but patience and support for Kyrie as he grieves with his family.

Regarding the future of Mavericks basketball as a whole, fans might have something to grieve about there.

What Is The Future For Kyrie Irving?

Assuming Kyrie returns to Dallas within a couple of games, the goals have not changed for the Mavericks., After trading their depth and several draft picks to land Irving, this team is expecting to compete for a title.

Interestingly, the Mavs traded for Irving, knowing he'll be a free agent this offseason, which is a reality that continues to loom over the franchise.

With so much riding on this season and the development of the Irving/Doncic duo, the Mavs have to make things work. Unfortunately, they are struggling with Luka and Kyrie together, and now they'll have to play games without either of them on the floor.

Still, there is hope in this team and what they can accomplish, given some time to build chemistry and cohesion.

"If you don't get it that one play, do something for your teammate in order to get him a better shot or put yourself in position," said Irving . "It's just one of those times throughout the season, especially where we are after the trade, where our units are figuring each other out. And when we do, we'll be good."

Only time will tell how this plays out for the Mavericks, but losing Irving after all they gave up to get him would be a huge blow to the franchise.

The hope for them is that Irving grows comfortable in Dallas and becomes the long-co-star to Luka that the franchise has been looking for since he was drafted.

