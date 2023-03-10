Woman Makes Cutest Bunny Napkin Holders for Easter Out of $5 of Dollar Tree Supplies

There are tons of fun Easter crafts you can make to get ready for the holiday. If you're planning on having dinner for the holiday and need a fun way to decorate without spending too much cash, you might want to consider these super fun bunny napkin holders, all made from supplies straight from the Dollar Tree .

DIYer @jaynmuneediy hit up the Dollar Tree and spent about $5 for everythiing she needed to make her idea work. First, she grabbed some plain rabbit-shaped decorations meant for you to color on your own. Then, she took some paint and painted the rabbits and some small cuts of wood white.

She grabbed a drill to hold the rabbit up to the wood and add a hole straight through its head -- brutal, but no bunnies were hurt in the making of these napkin holders. Next, she grabbed some Dollar Tree book rings and raffia, then tied the raffia string all around the rings to cover them, making them look a bit like straw or hay.

After adding some glue to make sure the ring was covered and secure, she then added a name to the white bunny she made from earlier and strung it around on the ring. With that, she had officially created a DIY napkin holder complete with a fun bunny accent! All you really need to do after constructing the holder is add your own name or flair to the rabbit and it's good to go.

